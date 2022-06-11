Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DOL opened at C$71.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.66. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.77.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

