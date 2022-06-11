DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DLY stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.