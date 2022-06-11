DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DLY stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

