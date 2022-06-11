Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 8.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

In other Douglas Elliman news, insider Richard Lampen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,676,225.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 10,242 shares of company stock valued at $63,050 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $49,410,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOUG stock traded down 0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 321,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,712. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 5.02 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 6.04.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 302.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

