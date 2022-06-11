Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRXGF shares. Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.59) to GBX 1,150 ($14.41) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 950 ($11.90) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

