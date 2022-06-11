Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DRXGF stock remained flat at $$8.74 on Friday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

DRXGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.59) to GBX 1,150 ($14.41) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 950 ($11.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

