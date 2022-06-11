Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DUOT remained flat at $$4.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 829,546 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 498,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

