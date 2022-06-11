DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DynaResource stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

