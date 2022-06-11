DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DynaResource stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
DynaResource Company Profile (Get Rating)
