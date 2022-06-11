E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on E.On from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on E.On from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 894,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

