East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

