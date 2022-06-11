Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eat & Beyond Global stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

About Eat & Beyond Global (Get Rating)

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

