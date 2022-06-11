Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 68.4% in May

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the May 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 613,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 108,225 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $994,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3,442.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,323. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0356 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

