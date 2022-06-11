Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 328.3% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 564,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000.

EFR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 601,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,895. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

