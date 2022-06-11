Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 66.5% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ETB stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

