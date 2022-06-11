ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Up 497.4% in May

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a growth of 497.4% from the May 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOHO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ECMOHO by 867.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ECMOHO by 25.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ECMOHO by 551.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOHO opened at $0.22 on Friday. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

