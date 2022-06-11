Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.31 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

