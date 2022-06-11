Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.31 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
