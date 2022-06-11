Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 390.0% in May

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $39.50 on Friday. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.
