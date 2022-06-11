Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Elemental Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

Shares of ELEMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 46,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,783. Elemental Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.