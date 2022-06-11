Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

