Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 386.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPWR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPWR. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 295,999 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

