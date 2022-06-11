EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 111,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,081. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

