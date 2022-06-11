ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ENGGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

ENGGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

