Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,210,000 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 63,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enbridge stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

