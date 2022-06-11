ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,400 shares, a growth of 282.3% from the May 15th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NDRA stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

