Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the May 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
