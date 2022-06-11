Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the May 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia (Get Rating)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.