Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($19.35) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($18.28) to €17.50 ($18.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Engie has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $16.78.
Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
