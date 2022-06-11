Enovix (ENVX) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.10 Enovix Competitors $672.56 million $24.47 million 2.36

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enovix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 34 414 873 23 2.66

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.26%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 76.34%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

