Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.