Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $9.25 on Friday, hitting $649.17. The company had a trading volume of 608,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,676. Equinix has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $703.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.75.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

