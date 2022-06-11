Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 10th (AERI, BOX, CBU, COLM, CPS, GATX, GLBS, GT, GWRE, MTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 10th:
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
