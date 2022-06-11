Eric Breon Sells 36,286 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08.

Vacasa stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,815. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,583,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

