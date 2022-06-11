Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Lifted to C+ at TheStreet

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESP opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

