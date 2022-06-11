Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 19.83%.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

