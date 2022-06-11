Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 209.4% in May

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,500 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the May 15th total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,515.0 days.

EVKIF stock remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.