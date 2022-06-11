Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Shares of EXAS opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

