Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,225 shares of company stock worth $1,610,649 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

