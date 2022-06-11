Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ EXAI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 192,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Exscientia has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

