Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
