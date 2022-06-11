Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.
Shares of RACE traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 416,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,920. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
