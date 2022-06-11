Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of RACE traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 416,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,920. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

