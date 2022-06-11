Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 492.0 days.
Shares of GRFFF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.17.
