Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the May 15th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ONEQ stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $63.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 788,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,114,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

