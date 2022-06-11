Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the May 15th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ONEQ stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $63.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.