Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 464.9% in May

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 464.9% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
FITBO stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.17.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.