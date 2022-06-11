Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 464.9% in May

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 464.9% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FITBO stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.17.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.