Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Down 73.7% in May

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

