Financial Analysis: Blend Labs (BLND) versus The Competition

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blend Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Blend Labs alerts:

52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blend Labs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million -$169.14 million -2.91 Blend Labs Competitors $9.01 billion $2.46 billion 15.56

Blend Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28% Blend Labs Competitors -373.33% -14.46% -4.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blend Labs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 9 2 0 2.18 Blend Labs Competitors 648 3588 8865 248 2.65

Blend Labs currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.36%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 55.74%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Blend Labs competitors beat Blend Labs on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.