Financial Analysis: DoorDash (DASH) versus Its Peers

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DoorDash to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% DoorDash Competitors -16.92% -52.17% -7.45%

This table compares DoorDash and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion -$468.00 million -40.64 DoorDash Competitors $3.41 billion $342.84 million 15.59

DoorDash has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DoorDash and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 DoorDash Competitors 716 5391 11514 256 2.63

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $151.24, indicating a potential upside of 143.23%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.33%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoorDash beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

