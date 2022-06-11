FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FTVI opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

