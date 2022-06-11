Fire & Flower (FAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Fire & Flower to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.17 million.

TSE FAF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.46. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The stock has a market cap of C$144.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

