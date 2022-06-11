First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FACO opened at $1.63 on Friday. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

