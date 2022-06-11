First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FACO opened at $1.63 on Friday. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.
About First Acceptance (Get Rating)
