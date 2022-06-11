First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$53,350.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,653,850.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00.

FR traded up C$0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.35. 865,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3,783.33.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

