First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. CIBC decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

FN opened at C$35.38 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.19 and a 12-month high of C$50.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$350.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.4857332 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

