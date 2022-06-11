First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FPAFY remained flat at $$2.11 on Friday. 25,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,807. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.
About First Pacific
