First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FPAFY remained flat at $$2.11 on Friday. 25,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,807. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

