First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 155,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:FPA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $37.37.
